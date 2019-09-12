Home Entertainment English

Ali Fazal to star opposite Gal Gadot in film adaptation of Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

Fazal has made a name for himself in Hollywood with films such as "Furious 7" and period drama "Victoria & Abdul", also starring veteran actor Judi Dench.

Published: 12th September 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

ali_fazal_and_gal_gadot

Ali Fazal and 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot. (Photos | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal is set to share screen space with "Wonder Woman" star Gald Gadot in 20th Century Fox's upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Death on the Nile".

The film is a follow-up to the studio's 2017 blockbuster "Murder on the Orient Express", also an adaptation of Christie's novel of the same name.

Kenneth Branagh, who helmed the first part, will return to the director's chair for the new project and reprise his role of the moustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

In a statement, the 32-year-old actor said, "Yes, I am part of this wonderful journey and I look forward to being a part of it. My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels."

"Death on the Nile" will chronicle Poirot's vacation in Egypt where he discovers a murder on the banks of river Nile as a love triangle goes awry.

Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright are also aboard the cast, while Russell Brand and Annette Bening are in talks to join.

The film will go on floors later this month.

Filming will take place in London and parts of Europe.

"Death on the Nile" has been previously adapted into a 1978 film, with Peter Ustinov as Poirot along with Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith, among others.

