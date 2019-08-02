Ali Fazal calls out makers of Prakash Raj's 'Tadka' for non-payment of dues

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal has called out producers of "Tadka", directed by Prakash Raj, over non-payment of dues.

Ali was up for rude shock on social media on Thursday when he found a song of his film "Tadka" doing the rounds online.

Months after the Taapsee Pannu and Ali-starrer "Tadka" reportedly ran into legal trouble over the Intellectual Property Rights of the venture, Zee Music uploaded a song from the film on their official YouTube channel and also tweeted it.

Ali tweeted: "There's a court case on the producers of this film as far as I remember. Cheques had bounced. Actors and crew still haven't gotten paid. Surprised to see a promotional song coming out from the film."

The movie has been produced by Prakash Raj along with Sameer Dixit and Jatish Verma, who are partners in a production house called Movie Makers.

According to a source, Ali was displeased with the rampant flouting of court rules which evidently had kept the film on hold. "Additionally, he saw the incident as a breach of ethical conduct on part of the producers who are yet to clear payments for the cast and crew but are willing to flaunt their film on social media.

"Not the one to stay mum on issues close to his heart, he put his version out there to make his stand on the matter clear and show his solidarity with the aggrieved cast and crew."

Meanwhile, Ali has been shooting in Benaras for the second season of his hit show "Mirzapur". He will soon kick off the promotions of his next film "Prasthanam" with Sanjay Dutt.