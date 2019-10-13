Home Entertainment English

'Very, very happy': Cody Simpson opens up about his not so 'sudden' romance with Miley Cyrus

Simpson said the romance was not "a crazy sudden thing" as the two had been friends for a very long time.

Published: 13th October 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Singers Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. (Photo | Instagram)

Singers Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Singer Cody Simpson is not one to shy away from talking about his relationship with singer Miley Cyrus.

"We just have a ball and that's the most important part of a relationship," the 22-year-old singer told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Tiffany and Co. Men's Collections Launch recently.

Simpson said the romance was not "a crazy sudden thing" as the two had been friends for a very long time.

"The reason why it's not like ... it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is we've been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where ... We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then ... but now we've found each other in a space where we're not partying, working real hard and just like to keep things healthy," he added.

The singer noted that he is "not single" and is "very, very happy" admitting that he "can't really explain" how their friendship went to the next level.

"It breaks the ice. That had never happened to me before. Any girlfriend that I've had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it's kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more. It's just like a very natural, healthy feeling," he said.

Simpson, who didn't refrain from speaking about his relationship, revealed why he admires Cyrus.

"She's creative, she's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. That's why we get along so well," he raved.

The two, who are both singers, also bond over their love of music.

"It's just that I just have someone to come back to and someone who supports you," he revealed.

WATCH | These posts prove Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus can't get enough of each other!

"I'm very busy now working on my album and that's kind of been ... I'm out most of the day doing that, and so it's nice to be able to come home to somebody who gets it and understands you. I try to do the same for her and give her stuff. We always have as friends and now it's just a little different," he added.

Simpson also revealed that he wrote a song for Cyrus during her hospitalization for tonsillitis earlier this week, and she pushed him to release.

"She's like, 'If you don't put this s-t out, I'm putting it out on your behalf for you. I'm getting your Spotify login and doing this s-t myself,' and I was just like, 'All right, all right, I'll do it,'" he told reporters.

"So I recorded it this week. I'm gonna put it up next week. It's something I wrote for her while she was sick this week," he added.

As for the 'Hannah Montana' star's current health status, the singer assured she is "all right" and resting "in bed."

Despite the ongoing romance, Simpson also confessed that it is "too early to say" whether Cyrus is the one.

Cyrus was first spotted kissing Simpson on October 3, and the pair has not been shy about their romance since then. She confirmed the relationship rumours on October 5 via social media.

Cyrus announced her separation from actor and husband Liam Hemsworth in August after less than eight months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce 11 days later.

Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter for a month after ending things with Hemsworth. However, the two parted ways in September. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cody Simpson Miley Cyrus
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp