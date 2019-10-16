Natalie Portman to battle breast cancer in next Thor movie?

By Express News Service

Ever since the Comic-Con announcement of Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see the return of Natalie Portman, many have wondered if the movie will mirror the comic book’s storyline of Jane’s breast cancer battle.

“I think that’s a really powerful part of the books. I think it’s really cool that she’s fighting this thing and there’s two battles going on. Personally I really love that storyline,” Waititi said. “But whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen.”

ALSO READ | Natalie Portman to play first female Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

In the comic books, Thor becomes unable to wield his hammer at the same time Jane starts her battle with breast cancer.

A new Thor enters the scene who can wield the hammer. It turns out Jane and the new Thor are the same person, and the hammer temporarily cures Jane of cancer, but not when she is in human form.

“We’re not sure if we’re going to do a complete lift of that whole storyline. T

hese things change through the shoot and even when we’re editing sometimes,” he said. “Like, ‘Let’s get rid of that storyline where she’s got breast cancer. We’ll change it to something else, or maybe she’s fine.’”