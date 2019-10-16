Zoe Kravitz to play Selina Kyle in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman

By Express News Service

Warner Bros’ new The Batman movie has found its Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz.

Kravitz joins Robert Pattinson who has the title role, Jeffrey Wright who is playing Commissioner Gordon and Jonah Hill who is in talks for a villain role.

The actor is set to take up the role previously played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry.

Kravitz’s credits include Mad Max Fury Road, the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the Divergent franchise, X-Men: First Class, and the Lego Batman Movie in which she played Catwoman.

Mattson Tomlin and Reeves co-wrote the script for The Batman. Dylan Clark and Reeves produce. Michael E. Uslan is EP. Production begins in January in London, UK. The film, directed by Matt Reeves, comes out on June 25, 2021.