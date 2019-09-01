Home Entertainment English

HAVE A LOOK | Ellie Goulding's wedding gown that took 640 hours to design

The Grammy-nominated singer walked down the aisle in an elegant yet striking custom Chloe wedding dress when she married her long-time boyfriend and art dealer Caspar Jopling.

Published: 01st September 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 08:05 PM

Goulding's wedding gown was made of silk double crepe and hand-embroidered with White Roses of York and embellished with white glass beads.

( Photo | AP )

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Singer Ellie Goulding's wedding dress was one-of-a-kind and the star's bridal look did not come easy!

when she married her long-time boyfriend and art dealer Caspar Jopling on Saturday in North Yorkshire, England, at York Minster Cathedral, reported E! News.

The 32-year-old singer's silk double crepe dress was designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi, who said that Goulding was "very involved in the design."

ALSO READ: Singer Ellie Goulding marries art leader Caspar Jopling

Goulding's wedding gown was made of silk double crepe and hand-embroidered with White Roses of York and embellished with white glass beads. The design featured long sleeves and a delicate high neckline with a silk radzimir petticoat underneath.

And obviously, the special creation came with a hefty timeline: more than 640 hours to design. The work did not stop there for Chloe Paris and its artisans. The star's handmade silk tulle veil and organza collar, embroidered with the bride and groom's initials, took nearly 591 hours to create.

In a statement, Ramsay-Levi explained the singer was "very involved" in the design of her wedding outfit and the two worked on a collage of Victorian-era references which the star wanted to "weave into" the final product.

( Photo | AP )

"Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style. I wish Ellie and Caspar a most magical wedding day and my best wishes for their future together," the designer said.

The bridesmaids also wore Chloe dresses, designed by Ramsay-Levi, in a pale blue colour embroidered with an organza braid at the waist. Meanwhile, the groom wore a dapper suit, navy tie and light vest tailored by Huntsman.

Ultimately, the singer's bridal wishes came to fruition.

"I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloe on my wedding dress. I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloe to play big part of this special day," Goulding said in a statement.

"Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloe spirit. Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one," she continued.

"I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail," she added.

The wedding guests included several members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who served as one of Jopling's groomsmen, and Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Other famous attendees included singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, singer James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley, as well as actor Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

The pop star has been romantically linked to Jopling, who works for Sotheby's New York, since 2017. 

