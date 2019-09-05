I love Woody Allen and would work with him anytime: Scarlett Johansson backs #MeToo accused

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Scarlett Johansson has backed embattled filmmaker Woody Allen, who has become a pariah in Hollywood in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement.

The multi-hyphenate director has become a subject of discussion over the resurfacing of the sexual assault allegations levelled against him by Dylan Farrow which caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising.

Johansson, one of the founding members of Time's Up, has taken an opposite position as far as Allen is concerned.

Many of his previous collaborators have distanced themselves from the director and regretted working with him.

Johansson, who worked with Allen in three movies -- 'Match Point', 'Scoop' and 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona', said she is ready to collaborate with the director again. I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

As far as the allegations against him are concerned, Johansson said, "I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him. At the same, the actor acknowledged other women's concerns about Allen. It's hard because it's a time where people are very fired up, and understandably. Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, rightfully so. It's an intense time," Johansson said.

Johansson's comments have sparked a backlash on social media.

