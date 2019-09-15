Will Ed Sheeran be blackmailed by Justin Hawkins?

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Musician Justin Hawkins says he might blackmail the "Shape of you" hitmaker Ed Sheeran with a photograph taken after their football match.

In an interview to BANG Showbiz, Justin spoke about the match which was played between his "Darkness" band and Ed Sheeran and his members last month, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Justin shared that he along with Ed Sheeran "swapped shirts" at the end and posed for a snap in their rival team's colours.

He said: "It started off as a lovely kickabout and then when the whistle went, it became quite a stern test! I think everybody was taking it very seriously! But I was grateful for the chance to play, because how many times do you get to play to tens of thousands of people in your home county, and have a good kickabout on the day as well? It was great day, I really enjoyed it.

"And the funny thing was me and Ed Sheeran swapped shirts at the end too. There is a photo that's not been published - nor will ever be published - of me in an Ipswich shirt and him in a Norwich shirt. You'll never see that picture, it will never surface... I'm using it, I might use it to blackmail him!"