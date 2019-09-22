Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu's crime thriller 'Hustlers' banned in Malaysia

Malaysia's film censorship board said that 'Hustlers' was not suitable for public viewing due to its excessive obscene content.

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Jennifer Lopez-starrer 'Hustlers'.

A still from Jennifer Lopez-starrer 'Hustlers'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LONDON: Jennifer Lopez-fronted "Hustlers", a crime film about New York strippers who swindle Wall Street, has been banned in Malaysia.

According to the BBC, the country's film censorship board said the film was "not suitable for public viewing" due to its "excessive obscene content".

ALSO READ: Alex and I had a connection from the beginning, says Jennifer Lopez

The film was suppose to open in the country on Thursday.

"We regret to inform you that 'Hustlers' movie release has been cancelled as it has been banned in Malaysia. We deeply apologise for the inconveniences caused to our beloved followers, fans of the movie, media and partners.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez to produce and star in drug lord drama 'The Godmother'

"We certainly appreciate all the love and support from our fans and movie lovers for this title; yet it's our loss that we are unable to carry on. Our sincere apologies that we have let you down," the film's Malaysian distributor Square Box Pictures posted on Instagram.

"Hustlers", directed by Lorene Scafaria, also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Lizzo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaysia Hustlers Hustlers ban Constance Wu Jennifer Lopez
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp