'Chernobyl' maker Craig Mazin takes a dig at US President Donald Trump at Emmys 2019

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin took a dig at US President Donald Trump without taking his name while accepting the Outstanding Limited Series award for the series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony here.

"I hope that in some small ways our show has helped remind people of the value of the truth and the danger of the lie," Mazin said on the stage.

"Chernobyl" dramatises the story of the 1986 nuclear accident near the Ukrainian city of Pripyat. It also puts the spotlight on the cleanup efforts that followed.

ALSO READ: Selfies from the disaster zone - How TV series changed Chernobyl tourism

The show has been compared frequently as timely in the age of the truth and fact challenged by Trump, reports deadline.com.

The show fought with 'Escape at Dannemora', "Fosse/Verdon", "Sharp Objects" and "When They See Us".

"Chernobyl" also took home Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie (Johan Renck) and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie (Mazin). Renck thanked the team behind the scenes and cast of the limited series while accepting the honour.

ALSO READ: HBO series Chernobyl's writer urges tourists to respect disaster site

Mazin has confirmed that there will be no second season of "Chernobyl", reports variety.com.

"We told a story of a place in time, and we did it pretty darn well. It's time to start thinking about other places and other times. Whenever we look at fiction that is based on history, we look for things that are relevant to who we are now and what we are facing. The trick is finding interesting history that is repeating itself in different ways," he said backstage of the award gala.

Without sharing any information about his next project, Mazin said he is working on "some cool stuff".