'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage sets new record with Emmy win

Dinklage made Emmy Awards history after winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the fourth time.

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Peter Dinklage accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for 'Game of Thrones' at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Peter Dinklage accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for 'Game of Thrones' at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Peter Dinklage got emotional when he got on stage at 2019 Emmy Awards ceremony to accept final Emmy for his role of Tyrion Lannister in the hit show "Game of Thrones".

According to tvline.com, Dinklage made Emmy Awards history after winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the fourth time. He previously took home the same award in 2011, 2015 and 2018. He had until now shared the three-win record with Art Carney, Don Knotts and Aaron Paul.

He won in Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. He was pitted against Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones"), Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul"), Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau ("Game of Thrones"), Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul"), Michael Kelly ("House of Cards") and Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us").

"Thank you. I have no idea what I'm about to say, but here we go. I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is all about tolerance and diversity, because no other place could I be standing on a stage like this," the actor said in his acceptance speech.

"It's been about 10 years, all said and done, since the moment I met Dave and Dan until right now," Dinklage said while recalling his meeting with series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

"I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but I knew that David and Dan were quite brilliant. Ten years of absolute sweat, but 10 years of the most incredible, talented, funniest motherf**king people -- hey, it's over, I don't care -- I've ever been lucky enough to work with," added the actor, who was born with dwarfism.

"We did nothing but sweat, we did nothing but laugh. Dave and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you. Literally. And I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you," he said.

