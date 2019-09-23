Here's how Priyanka Chopra wished 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner before Emmy Awards' night

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" fame actress Sophie Turner, who was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, received a special wish from her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas before the gala night.

Priyanka took to Instagram Story and wrote: "Sophie our Emmys nominee!!! Good luck to our girl tonight"

Apart fromn Priyanka, Sophie's husband Joe Jonas shared a heartfelt message for his wife.

He wrote: "I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you."

Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas too congratulated Sophie.

"8 seasons of brilliant work. Congrats on your Emmy nomination," Nick wrote.

Though Sophie did not win the award, her show "Game of Thrones" was named as the Best Drama Series.