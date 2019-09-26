Home Entertainment English

Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' to release two days ahead of schedule in India

The film won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the festival while Phoenix won the Best Actor award at the Toronto Film Festival.

Published: 26th September 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'.

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'.

By Express News Service

Joker will now be releasing across India on October 2. Earlier it was scheduled to release on October 4 in the country.  

So the Indian audience will get to watch the film two days prior to the rest of the world now. In US, the film releases on October 4.

ALSO READ: 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix walks out of interview after controversial question

The film will now be clashing at the box office with Yash Raj Film’s War which stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Considering its a national holiday- Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary- both the films are expected to bring people to theatres on the first day of release.

Directed by Todd Philips, the film DC Comic’s favourite villain’s story from a fresh point of view- the Joker’s point of view.

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Joker' gets eight-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

The film received an eight-minute standing ovation from the audience after its first screening at the Venice Film Festival last month.

The film won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the festival while Phoenix won the Best Actor award at the Toronto Film Festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joaquin Phoenix Joker Joker India release
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp