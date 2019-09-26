Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' to release two days ahead of schedule in India

By Express News Service

Joker will now be releasing across India on October 2. Earlier it was scheduled to release on October 4 in the country.

So the Indian audience will get to watch the film two days prior to the rest of the world now. In US, the film releases on October 4.

The film will now be clashing at the box office with Yash Raj Film’s War which stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Considering its a national holiday- Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary- both the films are expected to bring people to theatres on the first day of release.

Directed by Todd Philips, the film DC Comic’s favourite villain’s story from a fresh point of view- the Joker’s point of view.

The film received an eight-minute standing ovation from the audience after its first screening at the Venice Film Festival last month.

The film won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the festival while Phoenix won the Best Actor award at the Toronto Film Festival.