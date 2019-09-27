Home Entertainment English

Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' gets 'A' certificate with no cuts for India release

According to a source, Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' in the title role will have two mutes in its India release.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:39 PM

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'.

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated supervillain film "Joker" has been cleared by the Indian censor board without any cuts and has been granted 'A' certificate.

According to a source, the movie starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role will have two mutes.

Directed by Todd Phillips, "Joker" is based on the popular DC supervillain of the same name. It follows the life of Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix) as an aspiring stand-up comedian and his transition into becoming the Joker. Fleck will be seen as a man struggling to find his way in Gotham's fractured society.

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix maintained a 'Joker' journal

The release of the much-anticipated comicbook antihero film "Joker" has been preponed in India.

The film, which was scheduled to release on October 4, will now open on Gandhi Jayanti, thereby setting up a box-office clash with the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff action drama "War" and Chiranjeevi's Telugu period drama "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy". The film will be released in India by Warner Bros. Pictures.

ALSO READ: 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix walks out of interview after controversial question

The decision is to make the most of the national holiday.

Internationally, the film has left film critics wondering if it will encourage violence. Apart from Phoenix, the movie also features Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

