Ali Fazal begins prepping for Kenneth Branagh’s 'Death On The Nile'

Ali Fazal has begun prep for his upcoming Hollywood film opposite Gal Gadot. The Mirzapur actor will be starring in Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Death On The Nile.

Ahead of the film’s London schedule, Ali has been assigned a dialect coach for his role. He has also been reading Agatha Christie’s 1937 detective classic and participating in costume trials.

“I saw the earlier film adaptation of Death on The Nile starring Mia Farrow and a bunch of others,” Ali shared. “I’ve been focussing on my look for the past one week since I landed here, being part of the stitching and tailoring process of my costumes. We have a dialect teacher on set for a bunch of us. I cannot reveal just yet what kind of accent (I’d be doing) because I want that to be a surprise”.

Death On The Nile follows detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates a chain of mysterious events on a cruise ship on the Nile.

Kenneth’s previous film, Murder on the Orient Express (2017), was also a Christie adaptation. The actor-filmmaker had essayed the role of Poirot with Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe and Judi Dench assuming key characters.

Death On The Nile goes on floors in London this month. Shooting will continue in other parts of Europe.