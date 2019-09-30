Home Entertainment English

I don't see a reason to revisit it, says 'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler

James Michael Tyler played the coffee shop owner Gunther on the 90s sitcom 'Friends', whose 10-year love for character Rachel Green was unrequited.

Published: 30th September 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Friends" actor James Michael Tyler says he doesn't see a reason to revisit the popular show but if anything ever came up in the future, he would definitely bleach his hair again and reprise his character Gunther.

He played the coffee shop owner Gunther on the 90s sitcom "Friends", whose 10-year love for character Rachel Green (actress Jennifer Aniston) was unrequited.

"She's (Aniston) such a consummate professional and a lovely, lovely human being,' Tyler told Daily Mail Australia.

ALSO READ: Four reasons why we'll never see another show like 'Friends'

"She's very tender, open and honest, down-to-earth and grounded. She embodied the character of Rachel so perfectly."

"It was just a joy to work with her, as a fellow actor. She was very professional on the set, always on time, always knew her lines and was also very generous as an actor."

Despite the gushing comments, the Mississippi-born star admitted there's no reason to film a reunion episode.

ALSO READ: Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox get nostalgic as 'Friends' turn 25

"I know that the creators of the show have all said in the past, that they'd wrapped up the show in the way that they wanted," he said.

"And I have to agree with them on that. They tied up a really good series, which at this point has a good beginning, middle and end, and myself... I don't see a reason to revisit it, that's just my opinion," Tyler added.

"That being said, if anything ever came up in the future, I would definitely bleach my hair again and reprise Gunther, as I really did love that character."

VIEW GALLERY: Friends 25th Anniversary - Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series

Gunther's character was certainly not planned.

"I never auditioned, I came on the first episode of the first season pilot as an extra. I was a background performer," he said.

"I did not have the name Gunther until the 33rd episode which was midway through the second season. The writers gave me one word to say, 'Yeah', and it just kind of built up from there. It was never intended to be a character."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Michael Tyler Friends Friends TV series Friends sitcom
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp