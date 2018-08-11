Salman Khan takes fitness challenge, posts video of work out

By Online Desk

Actor Salman Khan accepted the fitness challenge by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and posted a video of himself working out in the gym and cycling.

Salman who is known for his chiselled physique tweeted out in support of the challenge and appreciated the initiative by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The 52-year-old actor has always been associated with fitness and is one of the most health-conscious actors in B-town along with Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to name a few.

After the actor posted his video, Kiren Rijiju thanked Salman Khan and said, "You inspire millions to stay fit & healthy. Thanks for accepting my challenge."

Great @BeingSalmanKhan bhai You inspire millions to stay fit & healthy. Thanks for accepting my challenge. #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/nx2EraTA1l — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 11 August 2018

The fitness challenge started by Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in May had many celebrities and politicians take part in it. The minister, in order to underline the importance of fitness and health, started the fitness challenge by posting a video of himself doing push-ups and tagging other celebrities to take up the challenge.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit



Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 22 May 2018

The tagged celebrities took up the challenge and further nominated other celebrities, making it a trend.

Earlier too, celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, PM Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone were seen accepting the challenge and posting their work out video.