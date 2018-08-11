Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan takes fitness challenge, posts video of work out

Salman Khan has always been associated with fitness and is one of the most healthy actors in B-town along with Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to name a few.

Published: 11th August 2018 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan. (Photo | Race 3)

By Online Desk

Actor Salman Khan accepted the fitness challenge by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and posted a video of himself working out in the gym and cycling.

Salman who is known for his chiselled physique tweeted out in support of the challenge and appreciated the initiative by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The 52-year-old actor has always been associated with fitness and is one of the most health-conscious actors in B-town along with Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to name a few.

After the actor posted his video, Kiren Rijiju thanked Salman Khan and said, "You inspire millions to stay fit & healthy. Thanks for accepting my challenge."

The fitness challenge started by Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in May had many celebrities and politicians take part in it. The minister, in order to underline the importance of fitness and health, started the fitness challenge by posting a video of himself doing push-ups and tagging other celebrities to take up the challenge.

The tagged celebrities took up the challenge and further nominated other celebrities, making it a trend. 

Earlier too, celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, PM Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone were seen accepting the challenge and posting their work out video. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salman Khan Fitness Challenge Kiren Rijiju Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala