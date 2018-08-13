I&B ministry to hold special screening of late superstar Sridevi's iconic movies to mark her birthday

By Online Desk

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be hosting a two-day event 'Retrospective Of Films Of National Award Winner And Padma Shri Sridevi' screening some iconic movies of late superstar Sridevi on her birthday as a homage to the actress.

Starting today the event will be held in Films division auditorium, New Delhi. The first movie to be screened at the function is 'Mom' (2017) directed by Ravi Udyawar. 'Mom' was also the superstars' last movie for which she was awarded the Best Actress honour at the 65th National Film Awards.

Statement by I&B Ministry

Later in the day, 'Lamhe'(1991) directed by Yash Chopra and 'Mr India' (1987) directed by Shekhar Kapur will be screened.

'English Vinglish' (2012) by Gauri Shinde- considered to be Sridevi's comeback movie, critically acclaimed 'Sadma' (1983) by Balu Mahendra and 'Chandni' (1989) by Yash Chopra will be screened Tuesday.

The collection of movies to be screened are considered to be some of the finest work done by the actor in a career spanning five decades.

Sridevi had made her acting debut with a Tamil film as a child artiste in 1967 at the age of 4.

Considered 'India's first female superstar' she had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

54-year-old Sridevi passed away on late night on February 24 in Dubai, where she went to attend a relative Mohit Marwah's wedding.

She was cremated at Vile Parle's Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery on February 28, in Mumbai with full state honours.