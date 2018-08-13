Home Entertainment Hindi

I&B ministry to hold special screening of late superstar Sridevi's iconic movies to mark her birthday

The collection of movies to be screened are considered to be some of the finest work done by the actor in a career spanning five decades.

Published: 13th August 2018 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Late superstar Sridevi. (Photo: Facebook)

By Online Desk

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be hosting a two-day event 'Retrospective Of Films Of National Award Winner And Padma Shri Sridevi' screening some iconic movies of late superstar Sridevi on her birthday as a homage to the actress.

Starting today the event will be held in Films division auditorium, New Delhi. The first movie to be screened at the function is 'Mom' (2017) directed by Ravi Udyawar. 'Mom' was also the superstars' last movie for which she was awarded the Best Actress honour at the 65th National Film Awards.

Statement by I&B Ministry

Later in the day, 'Lamhe'(1991) directed by Yash Chopra and 'Mr India' (1987) directed by Shekhar Kapur will be screened.

'English Vinglish' (2012) by Gauri Shinde- considered to be Sridevi's comeback movie, critically acclaimed 'Sadma' (1983) by Balu Mahendra and 'Chandni' (1989) by Yash Chopra will be screened Tuesday.

SEE IN PICTURE: Remembering late Superstar Sridevi on her birthday: Her 5 Filmfare Award-winning performances 

The collection of movies to be screened are considered to be some of the finest work done by the actor in a career spanning five decades.

Sridevi had made her acting debut with a Tamil film as a child artiste in 1967 at the age of 4. 

Considered 'India's first female superstar' she had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

54-year-old Sridevi passed away on late night on February 24 in Dubai, where she went to attend a relative Mohit Marwah's wedding.

She was cremated at Vile Parle's Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery on February 28, in Mumbai with full state honours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
I&B ministry Sridevi Birthday Bollywood Sridevi birthday Mr India Lamhe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless