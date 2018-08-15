Did Priyanka Chopra just confirm her engagement?

By ANI

NEW DELHI: While there has been a lot of talk in B-town about global icon Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas' engagement, there is no official confirmation as of yet.

However, it seems like the 'Quantico' star is ready to make it official as she recently flaunted a ring on her engagement finger.

Priyanka attended Manish Malhotra's bash on Tuesday with other Bollywood celebrities namely Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena Tandon shared several photos from the bash with Priyanka. In the pictures, the actors can be seen sharing a light moment where Priyanka can be spotted wearing a huge rock on her ring finger.

Raveena Tandon's Instagram post.

Earlier, in two instances, Priyanka was seen hiding her ring from the paparazzi.

The news of the couple's engagement came after Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar said that Priyanka opted out from his upcoming flick 'Bharat' in the 'Nick' of time, owing to a very "special reason".

Priyanka and Nick, who reportedly dated for two months, were first spotted together at the 2017 Met Gala.

The speculation about their relationship brewed after the pair met each other's family. First, Chopra met Jonas' family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey, after which Nick traveled to India to meet Chopra's mother.