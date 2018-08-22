Manoj Bajpayee​ hopes CBFC clears human trafficking drama 'Love Sonia' without cuts

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee hopes the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clears "Love Sonia", based on women trafficking, without cutting any portion of the film.

"'Love Sonia' is based on women trafficking and I hope our censor board passes that film as soon as possible and for that, I would like to urge the censor board to not cut any portion of that film because women trafficking is a very big issue of our society and it's a horrific crime," Manoj said here on Tuesday.

"I think if 'Love Sonia' will be released without any cuts then whoever will watch it, he or she will get affected and disturbed by the subject of the film. It will make the audience think about that issue so it is necessary to release this film without any cuts so that people will know about women trafficking where small girls are being forced into prostitution."

He thinks the team has made a really good film.

"Lots of my friends who are directors and have watched it have appreciated the film. Lots of people have seen it at international film festivals," he said.

"I remember when (Hollywood actress) Demi Moore watched this film in Los Angeles, she wasn't able to speak for two to three hours after watching it. So that kind of impression... this film leaves on the mind of the audience."

"Love Sonia" tells the heartfelt and brave story of Sonia, a young Indian village girl whose life changes when she is entrapped into the vicious global sex trade network.

The Tabrez Noorani directorial also features Mrunal Thakur, Freida Pinto, Moore, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao and Sai Tamhankar.

It is scheduled to release on September 14.