Sidharth Malhotra says playing a Bihari boy will be very different

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will team up in the movie 'Jabariya Jodi' with his 'Hasee Toh Phasee' co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra knows "Jabariya Jodi" will be a unique experience for him as it will require him to exude the aura of a typical Bihari person.

From playing a college student in his first movie "Student of the Year", to a rough and a hardened criminal in "Brothers", the actor has experimented with roles. But a first look of "Jabariya Jodi" has assured fans that the actor is set to serve up a different and desi flavour with his new film.

Sidharth said in a statement to IANS: "It is always a great learning experience to portray various shades on-screen and this time with 'Jabariya Jodi', it is a desi avatar. Playing a Bihari boy will be very different as it is important to catch on a certain body language, put the accent correct with the right punches."

He will team up in the movie with his "Hasee Toh Phasee" co-star Parineeti Chopra.

"I am excited to work with Parineeti Chopra again as we share a great camaraderie. It is surely going to be a 'dhamakedar' movie," he added.

Directed by Prashant Singh, "Jabariya Jodi", is set in Patna, Bihar. The film is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment.

