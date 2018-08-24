Home Entertainment Hindi

'Love Sonia' best role, film to start with, says Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Love Sonia' won the Best Indie Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018.

Published: 24th August 2018 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Mrunal Thakur

Actor Mrunal Thakur (Photo | Mrunal Thakur Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur, known to Indian telly buffs as the lead actress of "Kumkum Bhagya", is making her film debut with "Love Sonia", a hard-hitting drama on human trafficking. She says it's the "best" role and a film to start her big screen career with.

Mrunal, who plays Sonia in the movie, said in a statement: "This is probably the best role, team and a film to start up with. I am extremely glad to debut amongst all the talented actors."

The trailer of the film, which also marks Tabrez Noorani's first film as a director, was launched on Thursday.

"Since its Tabrez's dream and first project and we all have worked really hard, I really hope that it reaches the world and a lot of girls can be saved. I am extremely proud to be associated with the whole team," Mrunal added.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee​ hopes CBFC clears 'Love Sonia' without cuts

The film has got standing ovations globally for its story about human trafficking. The film also won the Best Indie Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018.

It is about a 17-year-old girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from a vicious human trafficking network across India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

Noorani, who has previously been associated with films like "Life Of Pi", "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Slumdog Millionaire", said: "It is incredibly satisfying to be releasing this trailer and the movie in India, where I was born, raised and first started working in the entertainment industry.

"I am also glad to introduce the extremely talented Mrunal Thakur who has given this film everything."

The cast also includes Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhalkar, Riya Sisodiya, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Freida Pinto and Demi Moore, who were left deeply moved with the real-life inspired story.

"Human trafficking has been around for many years. The medium of film is really powerful and when you know there's a topic that needs attention, it can start to create a global conversation," said Freida.

The film's producer David Womark said: "Satyajit Ray, the master filmmaker, said, the 'ordinary person' is always the most challenging subject for exploration. In 'Love Sonia', we have the true story of an 'ordinary person'-- who must overcome the most extreme circumstances for her survival."

Zee Studios will release the film in India on September 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mrunal Thakur Love Sonia Love Sonia film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat