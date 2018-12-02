Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood dazzles at Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding reception

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14 in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.

Published: 02nd December 2018 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (File | Ranveer Singh Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Well known personalities from Bollywood, sports and political background attended Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception, a black-tie industry party night at The Grand Hyatt on Saturday in Mumbai.

Actors including Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Jim Sarbh, Lara Dutta along with husband Mahesh Bhupathi, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Hema Malini with son-in-law Bharat Takhtani attended the wedding reception.

ALSO READ: My happiness comes from Deepika Padukone, says Ranveer Singh

Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar also attended the function, along with their respective wives.

For their third wedding reception, the couple arrived looking nothing short of regal as Ranveer wore a classic black piece suit with a bow tie designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. While Deepika was a treat to sore eyes in a jam coloured embellished gown designed by Zuhair Murad.

The list of attendees also included producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his wife Anupama Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with his wife, Kalki Koechlin, Nimrat Kaur, R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14 in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.

VIEW GALLERY: Check out exclusive photos from Deepika-Ranveer's wedding reception in Bengaluru

Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.

On their return, the two hosted a reception for Deepika's relatives in Bengaluru, followed by a DJ bash organised by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bavnani for the couple.

The couple then hosted their second wedding reception for Ranveer's relatives and friends in Mumbai on November 28.

On the work front, they were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat".

Ranveer will next be seen in "Simmba", while Deepika will be seen portraying the character acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Ranveer Deepika wedding reception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp