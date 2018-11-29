Home Entertainment Hindi

My happiness comes from Deepika Padukone​'s: Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer, who recently got married in Italy, have hardly spoken about their relationship or their feelings for each other.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clicked at their Konkani style wedding. (Photo | Sabyasachi Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Singh is turning out to be the man of all our dreams and the doting husband that we thought he would be, as for him, nothing else matters apart from his dear wife Deepika Padukone's happiness.

Deepika and Ranveer, who recently got married in Italy, have hardly spoken about their relationship or their feelings for each other. And now, in an interview with Filmfare, the new groom in town has revealed that merely six months into the relationship, he knew she was the one.

"I nurtured the relationship accordingly. It's been six years now. She's too good, too lovely. She's a force of nature. I understood that almost immediately," he added.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception was all about family, friends, finery

After being together for six years, the star couple tied the knot in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

When asked about the reason behind the couple's decision of getting married at the picturesque Lake Como, the 'Simmba' star simply stated that his ladylove DP's wish was his command.

VIEW GALLERY: Newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika host their wedding reception in Bengaluru

"That's the first step in being the husband of the millennium. Whatever her vision of getting married, I wanted her to realise it. Whatever she wanted, it was done exactly in that manner. She deserves every bit of it. I too deserve happiness and my happiness comes from her happiness. It's that simple," gushed Ranveer.

The 33-year-old also spoke about deciding to take the plunge amid the couple's work commitments.

"I believe when the feeling is right, it's the right time. I have been feeling its right for a long time. This could have happened three years back as well. Now that she's also feeling right about it, it's perhaps the right time now. When two people feel right about it, it's the right time," said Ranveer.

DeepVeer (as they are lovingly called by their fans) met and fell in love while shooting for their first film together, 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela... Ram Leela' and have since been shelling out couple goals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp