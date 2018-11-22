Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception was all about family, friends, finery

Newly-wed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked radiant at their marriage reception in her hometown, Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening. 

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Deepveer

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their wedding reception in Bengaluru at The Leela Palace on 21 November 2018. (Photo| Vinod Kumar K)

By K Shriya Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-wed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked radiant at their marriage reception in her hometown, Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening. A large number of their fans had assembled outside The Leela Palace where the reception was held. Grey skies complemented the red, gold and white colour theme that the hotel was decked up in, keeping in tone with the warmth of the close-knit affair that saw mainly family and friends in attendance.

WATCH | Deepika and Ranveer's Wedding reception in Bengaluru

The couple, looking elegant and very much smitten, arrived to greet the media for a brief while before the guests started to turn up. Styled by Sabyasachi, Deepika wore a gold saree from Angadi Galleria, gifted to her by her mother Ujjala, paired with traditional jewellery that added a pop of green to her otherwise sombre outfit. Ranveer was dressed in a black and gold Rohit Bal creation.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their wedding reception in Bengaluru at The Leela Palace on 21 November 2018. (Photo | AP)

Check our exclusive photos from the reception here

Among the first few guests to arrive were Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy, UIDAI’s former chairman Nandan Nilekani and jewellery brand C Krishniah Chetty & Sons’ Vinod Hayagriv. Kicking off the arrival of familiar faces from the sporting world was badminton player Pullela Gopichand, followed by cricketers Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, and shuttler PV Sindhu, who was dressed in a pink lehenga paired with chunky jewellery. Other guests at the occasion included chef Manu Chandra and Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, among other well-known Bengalureans. 

The Bollywood stars, who had a picture-perfect wedding at Lake Como in Italy last week, were earlier greeted by a massive crowd that had gathered at the airport to get a glimpse upon their arrival from Mumbai on Tuesday. They are scheduled to host another reception in Mumbai on December 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh The Leela Palace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp