Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception was all about family, friends, finery

K Shriya Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-wed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked radiant at their marriage reception in her hometown, Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening. A large number of their fans had assembled outside The Leela Palace where the reception was held. Grey skies complemented the red, gold and white colour theme that the hotel was decked up in, keeping in tone with the warmth of the close-knit affair that saw mainly family and friends in attendance.

The couple, looking elegant and very much smitten, arrived to greet the media for a brief while before the guests started to turn up. Styled by Sabyasachi, Deepika wore a gold saree from Angadi Galleria, gifted to her by her mother Ujjala, paired with traditional jewellery that added a pop of green to her otherwise sombre outfit. Ranveer was dressed in a black and gold Rohit Bal creation.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their wedding reception in Bengaluru at The Leela Palace on 21 November 2018. (Photo | AP)

Among the first few guests to arrive were Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy, UIDAI’s former chairman Nandan Nilekani and jewellery brand C Krishniah Chetty & Sons’ Vinod Hayagriv. Kicking off the arrival of familiar faces from the sporting world was badminton player Pullela Gopichand, followed by cricketers Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, and shuttler PV Sindhu, who was dressed in a pink lehenga paired with chunky jewellery. Other guests at the occasion included chef Manu Chandra and Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, among other well-known Bengalureans.

The Bollywood stars, who had a picture-perfect wedding at Lake Como in Italy last week, were earlier greeted by a massive crowd that had gathered at the airport to get a glimpse upon their arrival from Mumbai on Tuesday. They are scheduled to host another reception in Mumbai on December 1.