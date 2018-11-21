DeepVeerKiShaadi: Check out exclusive photos from Deepika-Ranveer's wedding reception in Bengaluru

By Online Desk

Bollywood heartthrobs Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception took place at the Leela Palace in Bengaluru. The couple, who got married in a private ceremony at Italy's Lake Como last week, shared their first looks from their reception.

The wedding reception, held at Deepika's hometown, was hosted by her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh at their Bengaluru reception. (Photo | EPS/Vinod Kumar T)

Deepika and Ranveer Singh at their Bengaluru reception. (Photo | Twitter/@XpressCinema)

While Ranveer Singh looked dapper in Rohit Bal's creation, Deepika Padukone wore a saree gifted to her by her mother from Angedia Galleria, which was styled by Sabyasachi.

The Leela Palace was beautifully decorated in golden and red flowers keeping with their Sindhi wedding theme.

The theme was red and gold. (Photo | Twitter/@XpressCinema)

The reception also saw the attendance of sports stars like PV Sindhu and Anil Kumble, Abhinav Bhindra, Venkatesh Prasad, Pullela Gopichand.

The guests at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception are being treated to Vietnamese, Italian, Chinese, South Indian and Thai cuisine.

Guests at the reception were welcomed with coconut water and shikanji.

WATCH: Deepika and Ranveer meet the media at their Bengaluru reception

WATCH: Deepika and Ranveer pose for photos at their Bengaluru reception

Earlier the Kolkata-based star fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed that the saree worn by Deepika for her Konkani style wedding was not from his collection, but was a gift from the bride's mother Ujjala Padukone.

"We have just received information that the saree was bought from Angadi Galleria, Bengaluru and we would like to give them due credit for the same," the designer wrote on Instagram.