Deepika Padukone's Konkani wedding saree was not from Sabyasachi; it was bought from this place

Sabyasachi Mukherjee took to Instagram to clarify that the Kanjivaram silk saree worn by Deepika Padukone for her Konkani style wedding was not his creation. 

Published: 21st November 2018 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:24 PM

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clicked at their Konkani style wedding. (Photo | Sabyasachi Instagram)

By Online Desk

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's private Lake Como wedding is still the talk of the town. It wasn't much of a surprise that the couple chose Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their wedding attire. 

While we are still not done with the obsession over Deepika's Kanjivaram wedding saree, the Kolkata-based star fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed that the saree worn by Deepika for her Konkani style wedding was not from his collection, but was a gift from the bride's mother Ujjala Padukone.

Revealing this, the designer wrote on Instagram, "We have just received information that the saree was bought from Angadi Galleria, Bengaluru and we would like to give them due credit for the same."

Earlier, Bangalore-based saree studio 'Angadi Galleria' posted Konkani wedding photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Instagram and wished the newlywed couple. In the photo captions, they wrote, "Featured here is Deepika Padukone in our label Advaya by The House of Angadi. The saree is a pure gold zari Kanjivaram brocade Silk, with Gandaberunda (two-headed bird) motif."

In one of the posts, the handloom store thanked 'The Voice Of Fashion' editor Shefalee Vasudev for bringing the fact to light. Shefalee in one of her Instagram posts mentioned that Angadi Galleria's owner Radharaman K shared the details of the saree with the fashion magazine. 

However, the saree store and Shefalee appreciated Sabyasachi's quick response to their claim and thanked him for giving credit where it was due. 

It is not the first time that the ace designer forgot to give credits. Earlier, he was criticised for taking credits for Virat Kohli's reception outfit, which was designed by Raghavendra Rathore. Sabyasachi issued a clarification later.  

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions in the presence of only close family and friends. The couple's Bengaluru wedding reception will be held at the Leela Palace hotel on Wednesday evening. 

 

