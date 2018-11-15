Finally, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's official wedding photos are out!

By Online Desk

A public announcement, two weddings and a long tease later, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released the first pictures as husband and wife on Thursday. Around 8 pm Thursday, they both shared two unseen photographs of their nuptials and we cannot help but feel overwhelmed by how happy and in love the two look.

In a matter of 10 minutes of sharing the first pictures, they jointly garnered over 4 lakh 'likes'.

The couple got married in a traditional Chitrapur Saraswat-style ceremony on 14 November followed by a Sindhi Anand Karaj ceremony on 15 November. The marriage, one of the most awaited events in Bollywood calendar, was an intensely private and synchronised affair at scenic Lake Como's Villa del Balbianello in Italy.

In the South Indian style wedding, Ranveer can be seen wearing a cream-white and golden kurta-dhoti, while Deepika looked gorgeous in what appears to be a maroon Kanjeevaram sari. The couple is seen sharing a hearty laugh in the picture.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from their Konkani wedding at Lake Como, Italy. (Photo | Instagram)

In the second picture, the couple twinned in red and gold outfits. Deepika wore a dupatta that had the blessing 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhavah' inscribed on it in gold letters. This picture has the couple engaged in a deep conversation.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from their Sindhi wedding at Lake Como, Italy. (Photo | Instagram)

The beautiful bride was the first to arrive around 9.30 am (local time). Dressed in a stunning hot pink lehenga, Deepika Padukone arrived with her family before being taken inside Villa del Balbianello under the cover of black umbrellas. An hour or so later, Ranveer Singh arrived in a flash of hot pink and blood red in a typically rambunctious fashion.

Like everything, the theme was also colour-coordinated - gold and cream, followed by red and gold on day two.

Here are a few pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media:

With a guest list of around 40, Deepika and Ranveer chose Northern Italy's Lombardy region, a resort area known for its spectacular scenery as the backdrop for their wedding. They were successful in hiding themselves from onlookers, using their umbrellas.



Media, both national and international, was stationed outside the venue but could only manage a series of grainy images and videos, mostly of the guests and family members, doing little to quench the thirst of the stars' fans.

The first pictures from Hindi actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Konkani-style wedding in Lake Como, Italy. (Photos | AP)

Deepika and Ranveer exchanged rings on Monday evening in Italy. A more 'desi' touch to the celebrations came in with the 'mehendi' function on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a music-filled 'sangeet' the same evening.



Singer Harshdeep Kaur, along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan, added a musical touch to the ceremony.

Reports say that Ranveer bent down on his knee and proposed to her at their engagement held Tuesday morning, before their sangeet and mehendi. He also reportedly demanded kisses in return for feeding her food while her hands were covered with mehendi. And yes, she obliged!

#WATCH: Latest visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/kICPHl4sxE — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy (Photo | AP)

An unseen photo of Deepika's nandi ceremony (pre-wedding puja) was released today on social media.

(Photo | Instagram)

Two wedding receptions have reportedly been planned for the newlyweds once they return from their Italian nuptials - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and a grand Bollywood party in Mumbai on November 28.

The couple had announced their wedding on October 21 after dating each other for six years. Bollywood's 'Bajirao' and 'Mastani' have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela' that was released on November 14 (yes, the same date as the wedding!) 2013.

Deepika and Ranveer are believed to have asked guests to donate to The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which is run by Deepika, in lieu of wedding presents.

Deepika will be next seen in Raazi-director Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Ranveer’s upcoming release is the Rohit Shetty-directed masala entertainer, Simmba, in which he plays a cop. He will also be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which hits the screens on Valentine's Day.

(With agency inputs)