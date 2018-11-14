Deepika Padukone weds Ranveer Singh: Here are the first photos from their Lake Como wedding!

By Online Desk

The first pictures from Hindi actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Konkani-style wedding in Lake Como, Italy are in! The pictures, although not very clear, are the first fans have got to see since the Bollywood jodi tied the knot earlier on Wednesday. Father of the bride and badminton ace Prakash Padukone is the only one we recognise! That's enough to get all of us excited.

The bridal party and guests arrived by boat and all wore shades of white, matching the white roses that dotted the ivy-covered columns of the villa's terrace. Private security guards stood watch from boats on the lake, along with Indian and international paparazzi.

Deepika, from the back, is seen in a red and gold lehenga with gajra in her hair, and Ranveer was dressed in white, with most guests dressed in pastels, keeping with the subtle and classy vibe of the upscale wedding venue.golden saree. The wedding guests were seen arriving in sarees to Villa del Balbianello as they walked towards the villa’s patio.

It was an an-all white wedding with the main dock of the villa, as well as the patio itself, resplendent in hundreds of white roses as the sun shone bright and beautiful for Bollywood's hottest young couple.

The ceremony began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and ended around 1:30 p.m. as per local time in Italy, those in the know of developments told IANS. Classical singer Shubha Mudgal sang wedding songs at the ceremony in her powerful voice.

The couple had announced their wedding on October 21 after dating each other for six years. Bollywood's 'Bajirao' and 'Mastani' have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela' that was released on November 14 (yes, the same date as the wedding!) 2013.

Security measures at the event locations have been compared to that provided for world leaders, with drone interceptors in the sky and guests being made to wear special wrist bands and scan unique QR codes on their phones to gain entry.

The couple have asked guests not to post any pictures on social media unless approved by them. Guests reportedly had to put yellow stickers on the camera of their phones to avoid clicking pictures.

For the mehendi, Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation and the couple was colour co-ordinated. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan performed at the ceremony.

Reports say that Ranveer bent down on his knee and proposed to her at their engagement held Tuesday morning, before their sangeet and mehendi. He also reportedly demanded kisses in return for feeding her food while her hands were covered with mehendi. And yes, she obliged!

A second wedding ceremony, as per Sindhi rituals, is supposed to be held later. Filmmaker Karan Johar was the first celebrity to congratulate the newlyweds. "Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple. Nazar utar lo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Badhai ho. Love you both. Here's to a lifetime of love and joy," he tweeted.

The bride's sister Anisha Padukone changed her Instagram bio to #ladkiwale today as have many of DeepVeer's fans, who are calling themselves #ladkewale and #ladkiwale (from the girl's side and the boy's side).

#WATCH: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy pic.twitter.com/47Jk1MmU2j — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

Catchy beats of 'London Thumakda' and 'Dama Dum Mast Kalandar' reverberated around the idyllic surrounds of Lake Como on Tuesday when the couple held their Mehndi Sangeets.

Deepika and Ranveer are believed to have asked guests to donate to The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which is run by Deepika, in lieu of wedding presents.

The property, which has 75 rooms, has been booked till November 17, which is also the day that the resort closes for the season. It will reopen next year in March. The average cost of a room is 400 euros (around Rs 33,000).

Ranveer and Deepika are reportedly spending close to Rs 24,75,000 per day for the for the 75 rooms that they have booked. Media reports peg the total estimate cost of staying at Villa Balbianello at Rs 1,73,25,000 for the entire week.

Pre-wedding festivities began for both bride and groom earlier this month - a Nandi puja was held at Deepika Padukone's Bengaluru home on November 2 and a haldi ceremony for Ranveer Singh in Mumbai two days later.

A collage of the pictures from Deepika Padukone's pre-wedding puja.

Two wedding receptions have reportedly been planned for the newlyweds once they return from their Italian nuptials - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and a grand Bollywood party in Mumbai on November 28.

Deepika and Ranveer, who were dating for the last six years, have appeared on screen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Ranveer also made a cameo appearance in Deepika’s 2013 film, Finding Fanny.

Deepika will be next seen in Raazi-director Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Ranveer’s upcoming release is the Rohit Shetty-directed masala entertainer, Simmba, in which he plays a cop. He will also be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which hits the screens on Valentine's Day.