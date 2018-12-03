Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Parineeti Chopra's parents, Kevin Jonas, others head to Delhi for reception

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reception party is set to take place in the national capital on December 4.

Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra (File | PTI)

By ANI

JODHPUR: After being a part of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' lavish wedding festivities, family members and friends of the couple are now headed to Delhi for their reception.

The newlyweds' reception party is set to take place in the national capital on December 4.

WATCH VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas give 'an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness'

Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, along with his wife Danielle Jonas, and Parineeti Chopra's parents, among others were spotted at the Jodhpur airport on Monday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding took place over the weekend at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace here. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.

ALSO READ: PETA accuses Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas of 'animal cruelty' for using elephant, horse at wedding

While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday. Various pictures and videos of the duo's sangeet and mehendi ceremony have made their way to social media. The couple, however, is yet to release their wedding pictures.

