Priyanka-Nick wedding: Parineeti Chopra's parents, Kevin Jonas, others head to Delhi for reception

By ANI

JODHPUR: After being a part of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' lavish wedding festivities, family members and friends of the couple are now headed to Delhi for their reception.

The newlyweds' reception party is set to take place in the national capital on December 4.

Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, along with his wife Danielle Jonas, and Parineeti Chopra's parents, among others were spotted at the Jodhpur airport on Monday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding took place over the weekend at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace here. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.

While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday. Various pictures and videos of the duo's sangeet and mehendi ceremony have made their way to social media. The couple, however, is yet to release their wedding pictures.