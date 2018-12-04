Home Entertainment Hindi

'Desi' Sanasa Stark: Sophie Turner stuns in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble at Priyanka-Nick sangeet

Sophie Turner at Priyanka-Nick's sangeet night. (Photo: Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner, who looked gorgeous in a green lehenga by Anita Dongre at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Mehendi ceremony, has now given fans another reason to smile, looking ethereal in a red-hot Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit at the sangeet ceremony.

Sophie Turner in a green lehenga by Anita Dongre. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

The designer duo shared a picture of Turner dancing at the sangeet ceremony, captioned "She's got the moves! @sophiet danced her way into our hearts at the Sangeet. She wears Rechi by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla."

The 22-year-old star, who can be seen dancing her heart out, chose a heavily-embroidered red lehenga along with a gold maangtika and matching red-golden jutti to complement the outfit.

On Sunday, Priyanka had shared pictures and videos from the ceremony held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. For the sangeet, the 'Quantico' star also chose an Abu Jani -Sandeep Khosla gold and silver sequin saree.

Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies. While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday.

The couple is yet to release their wedding pictures.

