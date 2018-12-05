Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dream Girl' is a unique yet a hardcore commercial entertainer: Nushrat Bharucha​

Nushrat said that even within the comedy genre, 'Turram Khan' and 'Dream Girl' explore different sub-genres.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Nushrat Bharucha of "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" fame has some more comedy films coming up but says they're not easy to do.

"Comedy actually is quite difficult to do. The timing, the tone, the delivery and the precise expressions are all very crucial, especially for actresses because we are not given the author-backed punches," Nushrat told IANS.

"But I'm very comfortable with the comedy films that I have done because they have a certain premise and subtext. I have been playing catalyst sort of roles in the comedy films that I've been doing. I love what I do, I love what is being given to me, I am comfortable with it and I love the way it has been received," added the "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" actress.

Looking back at her Bollywood career, which started over a decade ago, she said: "If you come to think of it, it's been a comical journey for me."

"But both 'Turram Khan' and 'Dream Girl' are very different from the rom-com (romantic-comedy) films I've done in the past. Their treatments are different and even within the comedy genre, these films explore different sub-genres. 'Turram Khan' is a social comedy and 'Dream Girl' is a unique yet a hardcore commercial entertainer."

There are a lot of genres that she really wants to do.

"I feel it'll take time for everything to fall into place - whether it's scripts, roles, characters or writing. So, I guess with time, I will do other genres," she said.

