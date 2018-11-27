Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha to share screen space for first time

Shilajit Mitra By

After delivering two of the most popular Hindi films of 2018 — AndhaDhund and Badhaai Ho — actor Ayushmann Khurrana has signed an upcoming comedy film as his next. Directed by Raaj Shanndilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floor in the first week of December.

In the film, Ayushmaan will be paired opposite Nushrat Bharucha, whose last release, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, directed by Luv Ranjan, was another major hit of the year.

Talking about her first collaboration with Ayushmann, Nushrat shared, "After working with Ekta in the past, this is a homecoming of sorts for me. I am excited to work with Ayushmann for this comedy entertainer. Interestingly, this year has been favourable for strong content-driven films; and this film will, hopefully, continue this tide."