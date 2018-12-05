Home Entertainment Hindi

'It's Not That Simple' season 2 will question gender roles and challenge stereotypes: Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker said 'It's Not That Simple' is back with its second edition and the show is bigger and better in all aspects.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Swara Bhaskar

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar (File | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhasker says the second season of web series "It's Not That Simple" will not only be bigger and better, but will also raise some important questions.

"It's Not That Simple" tells the story of Meera -- a young woman who is trying to find her way in a world run by men while questioning the gender bias. The second season, which will start streaming on VOOT later this month, will take forward Meera's story and her struggle.

"'It's Not That Simple' is back with its second edition and the show is bigger and better in all aspects," Swara said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Twitter wants 'Prime Minister' Swara Bhasker to resign, but for what?

"I can't wait for our viewers to meet the stronger than ever Meera. While I reprise my character as Meera in the new season, this new avatar of Meera will take everyone by storm.

"I am sure that the new season which questions gender roles and challenges stereotypes will compel you to raise the very pertinent question 'Does the sex really matter?'"

The show also features Sumeet Vyas and Purab Kohli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Its Not That Simple Its Not That Simple season 2 Swara Bhasker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp