Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH 'Uri The Surgical Strikes' trailer: India's surgical strikes come to life

The trailer of 'Uri The Surgical Strikes' shows a dark brooding intense world governed by a borderline ferocity.

Published: 05th December 2018 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri The Surgical Strikes' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Quite recently, the ever-evolving Vicky Kaushal was seen in a film "Raazi" where Pakistani military officers were shown to be such angels of mercy we all felt guilty for portraying them as villains in our films.

"Uri The Surgical Strikes", a jolting reminder of India's surgical strikes against Pakistan in 2016 doesn't mince word nor does it hedge around the problem pretending that the tensions between the two countries forever threatening to escalate into an open war don't exist. It identifies the beast and then kills it.

"Yuri...", the film on the surgical strike that shook the world, is the first attempt to look at Indo-Pak relations in the light of the hostility that exists at the border. The trailer shows a dark brooding intense world governed by a borderline ferocity which precludes the artificial sweetness that is injected into films about the two countries.

As shown in the trailer, Indian soldiers are hurt, angry and in a retaliatory mood, none more so than Vicky Kaushal who swears vengeance for the "Uri..." strike. Paresh Rawal playing some kind of a defence minister says, "This is the new Hindustan. It will hit back and hit back in the enemy's frontyard."

The trailer exhales a raw charred smoky energy. Here you won't get the symmetrically arranged rows and rows of soldiers in nicely starched fatigues singing syrupy songs of desh bhakti. There is work to be done, soldiers' lives to be saved, and those who have been martyred must have their deaths avenged. There are bereaved families waiting for justice.

"Uri..." is a film that means business. And not once in the trailer did I see anyone taking a breather to hoist the Indian flag.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uri The Surgical Strikes Uri The Surgical Strikes trailer Vicky Kaushal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp