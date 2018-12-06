Ali Fazal confirms 'Mirzapur' season 2

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Mirzapur" will have a second season, says actor Ali Fazal.

It will happen in 2019, said the actor who plays a gangster in the show.

On a possible season 2, Ali said in a statement: "Hopefully early next year. We are hoping to bring you back to the world of 'Mirzapur'. So early next year we would, but before season 2, I have some film commitments to finish both her and abroad and yeah, then after that we will begin."

"Mirzapur" is a nine-episode series produced under the banner Excel Entertainment. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Diveyndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi.

On the movie front, he will be seen in "Arranged Marraige" directed by Pradeep Sarkar.