I am not a newcomer who has to do films for the heck of it: Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma has completed 10 years in the movie business and the actor believes the reason for her successful run are the "unconventional" choices she has made as a performer, producer and an entrepreneur.

Anushka, who carved a niche with films like "Band Baaja Baaraat", "PK", "Sultan", "NH10", made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008 blockbuster "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi".

"I have always made unconventional choices because it comes from my instincts. I have been successful with those unconventional choices. I have made a career with unconventional choices and that's why I have created a different standing for myself in the film industry," Anushka told PTI.

"I believe luck favours the brave. I wasn't doing it thinking it is risky. I was doing it because that made sense for me. For me following my instincts is an easier thing," she added.

The producer of critically acclaimed films like "NH 10", "Phillauri" and "Pari" said the focus on content has helped her company Clean Slate Films flourish.

"Whether content is in a big or a small film, it will always work. Audience looks for entertainment. If anyone thinks they are above content then they are making a big mistake. Content is over stars, directors or everything else," she added.

After doing back-to-back films, Anushka has decided to take time in choosing a new project as she now feels a bit secure about her place in the industry.

"I felt I was working round the clock and my life is in the hands of everybody and whoever I had to give time to. I want to take time and pick films that I want to choose. I am in talks with few people.

"I have reached a level of security and position where I can take the time to do a film that I want to do. I am not a newcomer who has to do films for the heck of it. Even when I was a newcomer I was not doing it. I am ok with that. I have gained that position," she said.

The actor, however, has no plans to go slow when it comes to production.

"The show that we are doing for Amazon Prime Video and for Netflix does require time. If I am producing a film in which I am acting, I have taken out time from my schedule to do it. Here I have to take out time.

"It is a behind-the-scene job so one might not see it but that requires time. I am an actor who produces films also. And that is not slowing down," she said.

Anushka, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film "Zero" with Shah Rukh and Katrina Kaif, is yet to sign any new project.

There were also reports of her soon starting the work on her next production "Kaneda" to be directed by "NH 10" helmer Navdeep Singh, but Anushka said right now her banner is only focusing on ties with Prime Video and Netflix.

"I have that script (Kaneda). We are not in the process of doing it currently. We have our hands full with a series that we are doing with Amazon Prime Video and the movie that we are producing for Netflix," she said.