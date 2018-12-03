Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma worked with occupational therapist, audiologist for 'Zero'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma put herself through a rigorous three-month preparation process for her role in 'Zero'.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma says she worked with two professional trainers to immerse herself into her role as Aafia, a scientist with cerebral palsy, in Aanand L. Rai's "Zero".

The actress put herself through a rigorous three-month preparation process.

"I understood the challenge that I was going to face as an actor while playing this role. That is what excited me towards the role," Anushka said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's character has her challenges that are not so visible to people, says Anushka Sharma

"If I were able to pull it off, I would have accomplished something. So I wanted to do it the right way and represent this correctly. Aanand sir and Himanshu (writer Himanshu Sharma) had already researched a lot with doctors (about this condition) when they came to me with the film and had sketched out my character accordingly. I understood their brief and went with their vision and met with the doctors," she added.

She said she worked with an occupational therapist and audiologist who helped her understand "what physical limitation my character would have and how my condition would impact my speech".

ALSO READ: SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment moves Delhi High Court against notice over 'Zero'

"The difficult part in this was that I had to voluntarily create an involuntary movement that happens to my character because of my condition. While I had to focus on the dialogues, I also had focus on the emotion of the scene, which was difficult. So, in the beginning I would ask for some extra takes so that I could get it right because I wanted to make sure that I was doing it correctly," added Anushka, who shares screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

Anushka also spent time on a wheelchair.

"With time I started to understand it better - staying on the wheelchair the whole time I was on set and for three months before as I worked with the occupational therapist and audiologist. I did all these to understand the confinements one feels when one has to spend a lifetime on a wheelchair.

"I think all this practice helped in understanding the condition of the character well and the vision that Aanand L. Rai had for the role. I have tried to do it to the T," she concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Zero Zero film Zero movie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp