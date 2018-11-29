SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment moves Delhi High Court​ against notice over 'Zero'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Red Chillies Entertainment on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against a legal notice sent by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) alleging that an objectionable scene in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Zero" has allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.

In the caveat, the Bollywood production house has requested the court not to take any action without informing and hearing the submission of the company.

The DSGMC has alleged that in the promo and poster, Shah Rukh has been shown in undergarments and wearing the 'Gatka Kirpan' (small dagger), a Sikh religious symbol.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also the DSGMC General Secretary, asked "Zero" director Aanand L. Rai and Shah Rukh to remove the "objectionable" scene from the movie and urged Delhi Police to lodge a complaint against the two for "hurting" the sentiments of the Sikhs.