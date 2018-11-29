Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment moves Delhi High Court​ against notice over 'Zero'

Red Chillies Entertainment has requested the court not to take any action without informing and hearing the submission of the company.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

SRK

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Red Chillies Entertainment on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against a legal notice sent by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) alleging that an objectionable scene in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Zero" has allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.

In the caveat, the Bollywood production house has requested the court not to take any action without informing and hearing the submission of the company.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam convinced Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather

The DSGMC has alleged that in the promo and poster, Shah Rukh has been shown in undergarments and wearing the 'Gatka Kirpan' (small dagger), a Sikh religious symbol.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also the DSGMC General Secretary, asked "Zero" director Aanand L. Rai and Shah Rukh to remove the "objectionable" scene from the movie and urged Delhi Police to lodge a complaint against the two for "hurting" the sentiments of the Sikhs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Zero Zero film Red Chillies Entertainment SRK Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp