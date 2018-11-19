Bombay HC to hear plea against Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' film trailer on November 30

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has posted for hearing on November 30 a petition filed against actor Shah Rukh Khan and makers of the film "Zero", claiming that the movie's trailer has hurt sentiments of the Sikh community.

Amritpal Singh Khalsa, an advocate, had filed the petition earlier this month, seeking a direction to the film's director and producers to delete the scenes where the lead actor Khan is seen wearing a 'kirpan' (a sword or small dagger carried by Sikhs).

The petition also sought a direction to the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) not to grant certification to the movie or to revoke it if it has already been given.

Khalsa on Monday mentioned the petition before a division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and S V Kotwal which posted it for hearing on November 30.

The petition refers to the film's trailer in which Khan is seen wearing a vest and shorts, with a garland of Rs 500 notes around his neck and a 'kirpan' in gatra tied diagonally across his body.

Khalsa took exception to this scene and referred to the historical and cultural importance of kirpan, saying it is worn after taking 'rehat maryada' (conversion to Sikhism).