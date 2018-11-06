The team of 'Zero' gets candid in video shared by Shahrukh Khan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan, who recently treated his fans with the trailer of his upcoming film 'Zero' on his birthday, has now shared a candid video with the cast talking about the movie.

SRK took to his official Twitter handle to unveil a behind-the-scenes video chatting with his leading ladies Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, along with the director of the movie, Aanand L Rai.

"Ab aaya sach baahar. Dekhiye poori baat jaan ne ke liye. #ZeroKaSach", he wrote alongside the post.

In the video, the team can be seen engrossed in a fun conversation, discussing their favourite characters from the film. It begins with the cast taking an oath and swearing to tell the truth.

In the 3 minutes 7 seconds clip, SRK talks about his favourite character in the film which happens to be Katrina's character Babita Kumar. He reveals how he wanted to be treated like a star, dressed up in nice clothes with the crowd cheering for him.

Meanwhile, Katrina says she wanted to play Afia which is originally played by Anushka and shares that she even cried in front of Rai to bag that role.

On the other hand, Anushka, interestingly, reveals how she would love to play the character of Bauaa (SRK's character), who is rebellious in nature, she shares that she likes the way he talks to his parents and friends in the film.

The trio finally turned to the filmmaker to ask him the same question but was disappointed as the director revealed 'the one who files the rocket' was his favourite character. Rai cited the reason as he/she was the most obedient and would do as he was told. However, that character hasn't been revealed yet.

The video was also shared by Anushka Sharma and Aanad L Rai on their respective Twitter handles.

The trailer and posters of the film have already created immense buzz on social media since their release. Produced by Gauri Khan, 'Zero' is all set to release on December 21.