Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam convinced Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam is "convinced" that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather.

The 76-year-old actor, who played Shah Rukh's father in 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', took to Instagram to share a cute picture with AbRam on Sunday.

"And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father. And wonders why Shahrukh's father does not stay with him!" Bachchan captioned the picture taken during his granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration.

The actors have also worked together in 'Mohabbatein', 'Veer-Zaara', 'Paheli' and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' among others.

Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a vertically challenged man, Bauua Singh, in upcoming 'Zero', which is all set to release on December 21.