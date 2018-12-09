Yami Gautam would love to bring Wonder Woman alive on screen

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Yami Gautam, who attended the Delhi Comic Con, says if given a chance, she would love to bring her favourite comic character Wonder Woman alive on the big screen.

Yami visited the 8th edition of Maruti Suzuki Arena Delhi Comic Con on Saturday as a 'brand friend' of Swiss watch company Swatch which introduced its 'Fall-Winter' 2018 collection.

The experience was "very good", Yami told IANS over the phone.

"It was quite nice to see the turnout and to see how people are evolving to this new cultural zone that countries are globally trying to connect with," she added.

Asked if she was a comic enthusiast as a child, Yami said: "Not really, I was not much into comics. But of course, I did have my favourite comic characters and I still do."

Which one?

"My one and only would be Wonder Woman. I love Wonder Woman," said the "Vicky Donor" actress.

If she had to play one comic character on-screen, which one would it be?

"Wonder Woman, any day," Yami said promptly.

In her view, "every woman has a wonder in her and it's all about exploring that".

As of now, the actress is being noticed for her powerful dialogue delivery and tough avatar an intelligence in the trailer of "Uri". That's quite a 'wonder woman' in itself, isn't it?

Breaking into a laughter, Yami said: "It's a very strong role, and I am glad I got to play one. The response to the trailer has been very good and positive. We are very happy as a team. We have got all the more validation for the choice we have made. 'Uri' is one film that's not just important for me as an actor, but even as a citizen.

"As Indians, it is important for each one of us to know what had happened. It is an important landmark for Indian history and politics. I am not exaggerating, but the honesty, intention, passion and the sensitivity with which the film has been made is commendable. I am very proud to be a part of 'Uri'."

The Aditya Dhar directorial, which features Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role, is based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces. It also features Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in key roles.