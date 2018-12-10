Here are some hilarious tweets on the Isha Ambani pre-wedding that will tickle your funny bone
We're not sure if celebrities are tired of attending one wedding after another but social media remains abuzz with memes and funny tweets on the Bollywood wedding season.
Published: 10th December 2018 05:01 PM
It's raining weddings in Bollywood! Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal, the son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal, on December 12 in Rajasthan's Udaipur.
The pre-wedding festivities, which took place on December 9 & 10, saw Bollywood in full attendance and also witnessed the presence of eminent global personalities like Hilary Clinton and Beyonce.
Here are some tweets that are so hilarious they will hurt your belly:
The Twitterati couldn't handle it when they saw Sallu bhai dance in the background.
Anant Ambani: When i perform on stage, i need some good Background dancer.— Anand Kadam (@mrtownboy) December 10, 2018
Mukesh Ambani: OK i will arrange Salman Khan #IshaAmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/WZdc7ELDi4
#LifeGoals: Be so rich that you hire #SalmanKhan as a background dancer! #IshaAmbaniSangeet #IshaAmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/bxKD7RKac4— Don Corleone (@SirajCotecha) December 10, 2018
When Abhishek Bachchan "danced" with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan's contribution in this performance is same as our Professor's contribution for teaching in Engineering college #IshaAmbaniWedding #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @ya_jhakaas @SirJadeja https://t.co/BThkf6iJRx— Keshav Arya (@aryaKeshav) December 9, 2018
Even the cricketers weren't spared by Twitter users
Kohli and Ashwin practicing for #IshaAmbaniWedding #AdelaideTest #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9tQDIFrWiG— Equalizer and 289 others (@dixarth) December 10, 2018
How Twitterati summed up the pre-wedding bash:
#IshaAmbaniWedding #MondayMotivation #NationWantsRamMandir #AmbaniWedding #ishaambani pic.twitter.com/nO62sYZJPN— Amar Sangolagi(अಮR) (@the_amar13) December 10, 2018
At the pre-wedding function, the Ambanis had international guests including Hilary Clinton and other business tycoons, who were flown to the Udaipur venue. Here's a Twitter user's idea of the parking venue.
Parking outside #IshaAnandWedding pic.twitter.com/Q2ypDQk1Ns— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) December 9, 2018
Twitter users touched on the political arena as well.
Just tried to enter #IshaAmbaniWedding ceremony. So much intolerance by Ambani agents. Kya is desh me aam aadmi ki koi value nhi? pic.twitter.com/z27zG1mxoV— Arvind Kejriwal (@TroluKejri) December 8, 2018
Left Wing and opposition parties waiting for PM Narendra Modi's pic with Ambani family at #IshaAmbaniWedding #IshaAmbaniSangeet pic.twitter.com/JOv1rD9s8q pic.twitter.com/g7q0gadl6w— Manoj Kumar (@shabstech) December 9, 2018
Socialism dancing on tunes of capitalism.#IshaAmbaniWedding https://t.co/oqSXW5oF1b— Milind (@dnilim) December 10, 2018
How about some economic references?
With the last massive #IshaAmbaniWedding of the year, Udaipur contribute 10% of India's GDP— Enthu Cutlet (@Zen_Cutlet) December 10, 2018
Legit question! The nation wants to know!
The only celebrity not roped in to perform at the #IshaAmbaniWedding is #IronMan. Errrrrrr, because he couldn't be reached. #IshaAmbaniSangeet #AmbaniWedding #Beyonce #Udaipur #IshaAnandWedding #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/x4vm6TBTq5— Karthik Chandramouli (@iam_karthikcm) December 10, 2018
I want to know the celebrities who DID NOT ATTEND the #IshaAmbaniWedding or #IshaAmbaniSangeet— hersh magotra (@hershyy) December 10, 2018
THIS GEM!
came across this #IshaAmbaniSangeet #IshaAmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/GvSR98Tm5K— (@_gotnochills) December 9, 2018