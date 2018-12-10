Home Entertainment Hindi

Here are some hilarious tweets on the Isha Ambani pre-wedding that will tickle your funny bone

We're not sure if celebrities are tired of attending one wedding after another but social media remains abuzz with memes and funny tweets on the Bollywood wedding season. 

Published: 10th December 2018 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

The Ambani family at their daughter Isha's pre-weding festivities in Udaipur on 7 December 2018. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

It's raining weddings in Bollywood! Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal, the son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal, on December 12 in Rajasthan's Udaipur. 

The pre-wedding festivities, which took place on December 9 & 10, saw Bollywood in full attendance and also witnessed the presence of eminent global personalities like Hilary Clinton and Beyonce

Here are some tweets that are so hilarious they will hurt your belly: 

The Twitterati couldn't handle it when they saw Sallu bhai dance in the background. 

When Abhishek Bachchan "danced" with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Even the cricketers weren't spared by Twitter users

How Twitterati summed up the pre-wedding bash:

At the pre-wedding function, the Ambanis had international guests including Hilary Clinton and other business tycoons, who were flown to the Udaipur venue. Here's a Twitter user's idea of the parking venue.

Twitter users touched on the political arena as well.

How about some economic references? 

Legit question! The nation wants to know! 

THIS GEM!

