Here are some hilarious tweets on the Isha Ambani pre-wedding that will tickle your funny bone

It's raining weddings in Bollywood! Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal, the son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal, on December 12 in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The pre-wedding festivities, which took place on December 9 & 10, saw Bollywood in full attendance and also witnessed the presence of eminent global personalities like Hilary Clinton and Beyonce.

We're not sure if celebrities are tired of attending one wedding after another but social media remains abuzz with memes and funny tweets on the Bollywood wedding season.

Here are some tweets that are so hilarious they will hurt your belly:

The Twitterati couldn't handle it when they saw Sallu bhai dance in the background.

Anant Ambani: When i perform on stage, i need some good Background dancer.

Mukesh Ambani: OK i will arrange Salman Khan #IshaAmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/WZdc7ELDi4 — Anand Kadam (@mrtownboy) December 10, 2018

When Abhishek Bachchan "danced" with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's contribution in this performance is same as our Professor's contribution for teaching in Engineering college #IshaAmbaniWedding #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @ya_jhakaas @SirJadeja https://t.co/BThkf6iJRx — Keshav Arya (@aryaKeshav) December 9, 2018

Even the cricketers weren't spared by Twitter users

How Twitterati summed up the pre-wedding bash:

At the pre-wedding function, the Ambanis had international guests including Hilary Clinton and other business tycoons, who were flown to the Udaipur venue. Here's a Twitter user's idea of the parking venue.

Twitter users touched on the political arena as well.

Just tried to enter #IshaAmbaniWedding ceremony. So much intolerance by Ambani agents. Kya is desh me aam aadmi ki koi value nhi? pic.twitter.com/z27zG1mxoV — Arvind Kejriwal (@TroluKejri) December 8, 2018

Left Wing and opposition parties waiting for PM Narendra Modi's pic with Ambani family at #IshaAmbaniWedding #IshaAmbaniSangeet pic.twitter.com/JOv1rD9s8q pic.twitter.com/g7q0gadl6w — Manoj Kumar (@shabstech) December 9, 2018

How about some economic references?

With the last massive #IshaAmbaniWedding of the year, Udaipur contribute 10% of India's GDP — Enthu Cutlet (@Zen_Cutlet) December 10, 2018

Legit question! The nation wants to know!

I want to know the celebrities who DID NOT ATTEND the #IshaAmbaniWedding or #IshaAmbaniSangeet — hersh magotra (@hershyy) December 10, 2018

