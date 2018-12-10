Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Queen Beyonce made sure Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash was just 'Perfect'

Beyonce chose a thigh high slit red and gold dress with a plunging neckline and mirror work all over by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Published: 10th December 2018 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Beyonce-Isha-Ambani

Global pop icon Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding bash of India's richest man's daughter Isha Ambani in Udaipur on 12 December 2018. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Beyonce has just released photographs from her appearance at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding bash, and the singer looks no less than a queen in her ravishing red ensemble. 

The pop star performed on Sunday night in Udaipur for a star-studded audience, which included former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and a slew of Bollywood celebrities including newlywed Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick

The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker took to Instagram to share some images of herself from the occasion.

Known for songs like "Crazy in love", "Single ladies " and "Run the world", Beyonce chose a thigh high slit red and gold dress with a plunging neckline and mirror work all over by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. she completed her look with soft curls and a gold maatha - patti.

The second picture gives a more closer look at the singer's accessories - all in gold- including a forehead band, bracelet and long earrings, with simple, yet classy makeup to perfectly complete the look.

A third black and white picture shows the leggy lass posing in a picturesque location flaunting her outfit with a long side slit.

Beyonce also shared images and a short video from her performance at the pre-wedding festivity, where she can be seen slaying in a golden bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots.

The designer duo, too, uploaded pictures of the 'Queen' on Instagram.

Beyonce performed on numbers like "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and belted out her greatest hits.

WATCH VIDEO

The "Baby boy" singer left Udaipur on Monday morning. She was sporting a grey hoodie and sunglasses at the airport.

Among those who joined the party were business tycoons, as well as Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan with mother Jaya, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Siddharth Roy Kapur with wife Vidya Balan, John Abraham with wife Priya Runchal, Ronnie Screwvala with wife Zarine, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Karan Tacker.

Veteran actress Rekha also arrived here on Sunday.

READ HERE: Ambanis serve food to 5,100 people ahead of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in Udaipur

Isha, the daughter of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal and founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, will tie the knot on December 12. 

Isha Ambani got engaged to Anand Piramal in September at Lake Como in Italy in a three-day-long affair which was attended by several Bollywood stars. Earlier this year, Anand had proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. In May, the Ambanis hosted a pre-wedding ritual, Ghor Dana, for the couple at their residence Antilia.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beyonce Isha Ambani Udaipur Anand Piramal Isha Ambani wedding ambani Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp