WATCH | Queen Beyonce made sure Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash was just 'Perfect'

Beyonce has just released photographs from her appearance at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding bash, and the singer looks no less than a queen in her ravishing red ensemble.

The pop star performed on Sunday night in Udaipur for a star-studded audience, which included former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and a slew of Bollywood celebrities including newlywed Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick

The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker took to Instagram to share some images of herself from the occasion.

Known for songs like "Crazy in love", "Single ladies " and "Run the world", Beyonce chose a thigh high slit red and gold dress with a plunging neckline and mirror work all over by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. she completed her look with soft curls and a gold maatha - patti.

The second picture gives a more closer look at the singer's accessories - all in gold- including a forehead band, bracelet and long earrings, with simple, yet classy makeup to perfectly complete the look.

A third black and white picture shows the leggy lass posing in a picturesque location flaunting her outfit with a long side slit.

Beyonce also shared images and a short video from her performance at the pre-wedding festivity, where she can be seen slaying in a golden bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots.

Beyoncé doing her Beychella dance break at the Indian wedding pic.twitter.com/fQuiNQ7AMv — Beyonce news and charts (@ourhermitage) December 9, 2018

The designer duo, too, uploaded pictures of the 'Queen' on Instagram.

Beyonce performed on numbers like "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and belted out her greatest hits.

this isn’t a beyoncé concert.... this is someone’s wedding.... Girl i- pic.twitter.com/0JmmzW0kYK — O n i (@onifinau) December 9, 2018

The "Baby boy" singer left Udaipur on Monday morning. She was sporting a grey hoodie and sunglasses at the airport.

Among those who joined the party were business tycoons, as well as Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan with mother Jaya, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Siddharth Roy Kapur with wife Vidya Balan, John Abraham with wife Priya Runchal, Ronnie Screwvala with wife Zarine, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Karan Tacker.

Veteran actress Rekha also arrived here on Sunday.

Isha, the daughter of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal and founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, will tie the knot on December 12.

Isha Ambani got engaged to Anand Piramal in September at Lake Como in Italy in a three-day-long affair which was attended by several Bollywood stars. Earlier this year, Anand had proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. In May, the Ambanis hosted a pre-wedding ritual, Ghor Dana, for the couple at their residence Antilia.

