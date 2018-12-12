Feel fortunate for everything I've gone through: Katrina Kaif

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif, looking forward to the release of her forthcoming film "Zero", says she considers herself really fortunate for everything that she has gone through in her film career.

Katrina was interacting with the media at the launch of the song "Husn parcham" from "Zero", along with film's director Aanand L. Rai, music composer duo Ajay-Atul, lyricist Irshad Kamil, choreographer Bosco Martis and T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar here on Wednesday.

Katrina Kaif made her Hindi film debut with Kaizad Gustad's "Boom" in 2003 and in 2018, she has completed 15 years in the film industry.

Looking back at her journey, she said: "I feel very fortunate. I feel that I have experienced and seen so many beautiful things in the last few years. I have seen ups and downs. I have seen the worst and highest of times but I just feel really fortunate for everything that I have gone through.

"I feel fortunate today to be working in a film like this, to be part of the film with the kind of talent that we have -- from Aanand sir, to Shah Rukh (Khan) and to Anushka (Sharma). I think as long as I am getting the opportunity to showcase, learn and take my art forward with the best people that we have today in the film industry, I am really grateful.

"As long as I am learning something -- even if it is a little bit every day -- as long as I feel that I am adding and improving in my craft and giving my audience something new, then I feel quite happy."

Earlier, Katrina has danced to some successful songs like "Sheela ki jawani", "Chikni chameli" and "Afghan jalebi".

Asked what she has done differently in "Husn Parcham", she said: "I think for me, the biggest difference in this song is that Aanand (Rai) sir came on the sets on one of the days and said, 'I want my audience to see this character (Babita Kumari) as the happiest woman in the world'. She doesn't care about the world and she is having super-good time and that is always something which is good to remember.

"Sometimes we get caught up in doing things technically in terms of steps but we forget the joy that one feels when they dance. So, for me, it was very nice and a refreshing change to feel really happy and not at all taking any tension about dance, but performing for myself."

"Zero" is a romantic drama film written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Rai.

Releasing on December 21, it is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan.