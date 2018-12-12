Home Entertainment Hindi

Me Too: Bollywood director suspended for one-year from IFTDA

Sajid Khan, who was working in 'Housefull 4', had to step away from the project following the allegations against him.

Published: 12th December 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sajid Khan

Bollywood director Sajid Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Sajid Khan has been suspended for one year by Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by several women following an investigation.

IFTDA said acting on the recommendations of the Internal Complaints Committee's (ICC), it has suspended Sajid's membership for a period of one year with immediate effect, which will be reviewed after a year, the organisation said in a statement.

Three women, including a journalist and two actors, have accused Sajid of sexual harassment.

IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit said, "The reason we have set up a committee is to assure women and men that there is an avenue, which is gender neutral, for seeking redressal if they have been wronged by someone.

ALSO READ: Former Miss India Niharika Singh calls out Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sajid Khan and Bhushan Kumar

"By suspending Sajid for a year, we have only tried to put forth a word that there is redressal as long as you have the courage to speak up and bring out the complete truth, better late than never," he added.

Pandit believes the increasing awareness about the POSH Act guidelines and the #MeTooIndia Movement have encouraged women to speak up.

"It has given them the confidence to speak against sexual harassment.

A complainant, who shows courage to speak against unwelcome behaviour regardless of who is the perpetrator, is not merely an object of pity or sympathy, but a survivor setting the world on fire with her truth.

Now, it's our duty to uproot such unwelcome behaviour around us," he added.

Sajid, who was working on his next directorial venture "Housefull 4", had to step away from the project following the allegations against him.

The committee, in a statement, said the allegations in the complaints are serious instances of sexual harassment, unwelcome sexually determined behaviour, unwarranted contact by poking and advances, demands for sexual favours and abuse of power by Sajid.

Sajid was given an opportunity to put forth his defence but he did not give any explanation, response or defence to the allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Me Too IFTDA Bollywood Sajid Khan Sajid Khan sexual harassment Sajid Khan Me Too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp