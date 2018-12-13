Home Entertainment Hindi

Change must begin somewhere: Saloni Chopra on Sajid Khan's IFTDA suspension

Saloni lauded IFTDA's action, but at the same time hoped Sajid would at least apologise to the women whom he has misbehaved with.

Published: 13th December 2018 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Saloni Chopra

Bollywood actress Saloni Chopra (Photo | Saloni Chopra Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Saloni Chopra, who had accused Sajid Khan of inappropriate behaviour, is glad the change has begun with the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) suspending the filmmaker for a year.

In a Twitter post, Saloni lauded IFTDA's action, but at the same time hoped Sajid would at least apologise to the women whom he has misbehaved with.

"I'm glad IFTDA has decided to be supportive and understand their responsibility towards the behaviour and power abuse of their members. I hope this isn't temporary.

ALSO READ: Bollywood director Sajid Khan suspended for one-year from IFTDA

"It's about time our industry realises that accepting such behaviour as a normal routine from fellow members makes everyone in the industry equally responsible for this behaviour because you're just encouraging it," Saloni wrote.

On Sajid, she said: "I really wish Sajid would apologise to the women he's behaved this way ... Apology is never the absolute answer, or the final outcome, but it's the first step to accepting your mistake and wanting to change, without that where do people really go from this?

"His ignorance and denial of his behaviour is only an insult to all the people involved. If he denies everything he's done, and is banned for a year, what after that? Does he just go onto work again like he never did anything?"

Saloni, who earlier worked as an assistant director with Sajid, said it's important for him to own up to his doings for anything in our country to change in the right direction.

"For now, I'm glad for the decisions IFTDA has made, change must begin somewhere."

She was among the women who named and shamed Sajid as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saloni Chopra IFTDA suspension Sajid Khan Me Too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp