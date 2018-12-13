Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath marry in Jalandhar

Home Entertainment Hindi

Star comedian Kapil Sharma made a late entry at the wedding venue, which was done up in red and gold.

Kapil Sharma

Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma (Photo | Kapil Sharma Instagram)

By IANS

JALANDHAR: Star comedian Kapil Sharma married his lady love Ginni Chatrath here at a traditional Punjabi ceremony, which was enlivened by popular singer Gurdas Maan.

Kapil made a late entry at the wedding venue, which was done up in red and gold.

The bride stuck to the traditional for her attire, and accessorised her look with maatha patti, nath and statement earrings and a layered neckpiece.

Kapil sported a green sherwani, with string adding some drama to his look. His triple kalgi on the turban and sword grabbed attention, as did his bearded look.

He shared their first wedding picture himself via Instagram, with an emoticon with folded hands in gratitude for the love and blessings from all over.

The venue had ample security considering Kapil is an established name in the industry and has a huge fan following. Invitations to the wedding itself had a barcode for entry.

A guest on condition of anonymity told IANS that there was a limited gathering of the couple's close family members and friends, apart from a few names from the world of comedy.

It was very much a Punjabi wedding in terms of the food, barring special Thai food arrangements.

The star attraction was a performance by Gurdas Maan.

The "Comedy Nights With Kapil" star and Ginni wanted the wedding to be rooted in their culture. In fact, they Lovely Sweets, a 60-year-old Indian sweets manufacturer from here, for the sweets they have distributed, and Lovely Imagination, for designing the elaborate wedding invitations and sweets.

Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.

