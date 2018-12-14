Home Entertainment Hindi

Richa Chadha's prior kabaddi experience comes in handy for 'Panga'

Richa Chadha finds kabaddi intensive and not easy, but the practice, she feels is worth it because of the impact it will create on the film.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:53 PM

Richa Chadha

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha (Photo | Richa Chadha Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha, who has been training in kabaddi for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's "Panga", says she used to play the sport during her school days and that is coming in handy now.

"It has been amazing to work with professional players. We are working with a senior player and a senior coach sir too. They have been training us extensively in the sport. I have had a some practice of kabaddi back in school which has come in handy, it was something I enjoyed back then too in schools," Richa said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha train under National-level Kabaddi players for 'Panga'

She finds the sport intensive and not easy, but the practice, she feels is worth it because of the impact it will create on the film.

"Ashwiny is very thorough. That makes the process even more fun, makes us want to put in that extra effort to look and be as authentic as we can to real life kabaddi players," Richa added.

The actress recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Bhopal and is all geared up for shooting the next schedule which will happen in February as both she and Kangana Ranaut need to prepare for the role.

